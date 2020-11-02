Producer, songwriter, rapper, and former member of the Black Eyed Peas checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. Will shared his message of inspiring people to vote in the 2020 election. As a Biden-Harris surrogate, he shared his thoughts on the United States currently and what he thinks it needs as we head into an election.

Of course, we had to get to the bottom of this newly formed Black Eyed Peas… Will Fergie make a come back? Listen to the full interview to find out!

Will.i.am Checks In With A Message: Get Out And Vote! was originally published on kysdc.com

