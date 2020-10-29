Whelp it was bound to happen… Netflix has upped its prices on the monthly subscription. Yea you read that right you’re gonna have to pay more for your favorite shows, movies etc.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This is the second time this year Netflix has raised its prices on us. If you recall earlier this spring we got the email that prices would be going up soon. Well now we are in for an immediate price increase for new customers and existing customers will be notified by email. The new pricing depends on what plan you have, we’ve spelled it all out for you below.
- Standard (two screens at a time, HD video): Was $12.99 per month, now $13.99 per month
- Premium (four screens, 4K HDR video): Was $15.99 per month, now $17.99 per month
- Basic (one screen, SD video): Unchanged at $8.99 per month
Will you continue to subscribe? Or is twice in a year your limit?
The Latest:
- Busta Rhymes Details How A Near-Death Experience Shifted His Lifestyle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Teófimo López Talks Why There’s No Lomachenko Rematch Coming, Potential Fights At 135 & More [EXCLUSIVE]
- Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After Tiffany Haddish & Common Allegedly Unfriend Each Other On Social Media
- Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By Police Awarded Medal of Courage
- Candace Owens Illogically Feels Vindicated By Lil Wayne’s Endorsement Of Trump
- With All These Pro-Trump Rappers, Never Forget How ASAP Rocky Snubbed 45
- Da Baby Just Confessed His Love Too Raven On Live
- Offset Just Took A Praise Break
- Lil Durk Talks New Album, Success Of ‘Laugh Now Cry Later,’ And Voting
- Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump, Touts Platinum Plan Like A Cash Money Contract
Prices Going Up: Netflix Subscriptions Increased! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com