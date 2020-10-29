CLOSE
Philly Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son

Freeway Confessions

Hip-Hop legend Freeway announced today on social media the loss of his son Jihad.

There has not yet to be any confirmation for the cause of his death but a Twitter account alleged that Freeway’s son might have been shot.

This follows the death of another Philly rap legends son as earlier in the week Oschino lost his son in a car accident. Freeway’s son was following in his father’s shoes by making music. Jihad went by the stage name “SNOWHADD”

More news to come as the story develops.

[caption id="attachment_3299514" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: @Justinmyview / R1 Digital[/caption] Sad news for the city of Philadelphia Freeway's son Jihad aka SNOWHADD has passed away. In an Instagram post Freeway reacts to the loss of his son and the whole city of Philadelphia mourns together. https://www.instagram.com/p/CG7JI3NLfIg/ Jihad was a rising star with a promising career ahead of him. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zc1LbICW2pM This news follows after the weekend of Philly Rapper Oschino's son passing away in a tragic car accident. Our condolences go out to Freeway'ss friends and family.

