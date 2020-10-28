Ben Crump Details Why Charges Must Be Brought Against Police Who Shot Couple In Suburban Chicago

Tafara Williams is speaking out about the shooting in Waukegan, Illinois that left her shot four times and her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette dead. Representing the family, Attorney Ben Crump shares the details of the incident and says that the video evidence will be released today. An officer has already been arrested for this case.

Williams explains in the clip what happened that day the police shot at her and her boyfriend.

