REPORT: Three People Killed in Shooting at Aces of Dallas

According to Fox 4 News, three people were shot and killed early Sunday morning at Aces of Dallas, an adult gentleman’s club in Northwest Dallas.

Police were called out just after 2:30 a.m. for a fight that ended in gunfire inside Aces of Dallas. One person died at the scene, while the two others were taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made at the time of this article.

via Fox 4:

“Stay calm, get on the ground, don’t get shot,” Nyah Peyton recalled.

Peyton was ducking from gunfire while inside Aces of Dallas at the Clubhouse.

“The shots seemed like they lasted for forever. I was laying face down on the ground. People were trampling over everybody, dropping stuff,” she explained.

The event that started Saturday evening was promoted to feature celebrity entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves [Lil Baby’s baby’s mama].

Cheaves, on her verified Instagram account, shared videos appearing to showing hundreds of people inside the packed club.

Peyton doesn’t know what led to the shots.

“It was the first one and then everybody looked around and they were like, pop. Right after that, it was a lot,” she recalled.

