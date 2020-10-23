The Weeknd “Too Late,” Gucci Mane “CEO Flow” & More | Daily Visuals 10.23.20

Lately The Weeknd’s gone from R&B singer looking for love to an artist who seems intrigued with releasing visuals that feature psychedelic trips which revolve around blood, violence, and other unexpected sequences from the Canadian crooner.

His latest visuals for “Too Late” continue his newfound trend and even comes with a parental advisory as the video features two women stumbling upon The Weeknd’s decapitated head and weirdly loving it down. Why, b? Why?

Gucci Mane meanwhile rolls around his hood in a red drop top whipe while flossing crazy ice and a grip in his clip for “CEO Flow.” His office is obviously the streets of the A.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NLE Choppa featuring Lil Baby, Anime, and more.

THE WEEKND – “TOO LATE”

GUCCI MANE – “CEO FLOW”

FLIPP DINERO FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “NO NO NO”

MACHINE GUN KELLY FT. HALSEY – “FORGET ME TOO”

NLE CHOPPA FT. LIL BABY – “NARROW ROAD”

ANIME – “WOODLAND”

JACK HARLOW – “TYLER HERRO”

ABRAHAM GEOVANNI – “PERFECT HARMONY”

VRN HAYES – “AIN’T A THING”

KING VON – “GLEESH PLACE”

DYAMOND DOLL FT. JACKBOY – “SUGAR DADDY”

COMETHAZINE – “556”

B.A BADD – “DEJULIOS BELT”

RUCCI & ALLBLACK – “OKAY DOEEE”

CHESTER WATSON – “LIFE WROTE ITSELF”

