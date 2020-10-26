97.9 The Beat Featured Artist: Fiji24oreign

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Name: Fiji24oreign
Hometown: Champaign, IL
Social Media: Follow the artist on Instagram @ fiji24oreign
Booking Email: Fiji24oreign@gmail.com
Title of Song: Vice City (Explicit Content)
Stream/Download Music On:
