Barack Obama Slams President Trump During Campaign Speech For Joe Biden

The presence of President Barack Obama is sorely missed by many, considering the leadership helming the White House at the moment. President 44 hit the campaign trail for his former vice president Joe Biden and slammed President Donald Trump by pointing to his poor record of handling the coronavirus pandemic and more.

Speaking during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, properly observing social distancing guidelines like many aren’t on the other side, Obama made several direct jabs at Trump which isn’t typically his style. Going on the offensive but using facts to form his missives, the speech received favorable responses considering the format and what’s ultimately at stake.

“I’ve sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. And they are very different people. I explained that I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies but I did hope for the sake of the country that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously, but it hasn’t happened,” Obama said early on in the speech.

With recent reports that Trump is in ownership of a bank account in China, this after the former business mogul continually frames the coronavirus pandemic as a racially-charged jab at Chinese citizens the world over by calling it the “China Virus,” Obama eloquently noted that if he did half the things Trump did, the world would be in a frenzy.

“We know that he continues to do business with China because he’s got a secret Chinese bank account. How is that possible? How is that possible? A secret Chinese bank account,” Obama said, his voice rising at points.

He continued,”Listen, can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection. You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would’ve called me Beijing Berry. It is not a great idea to have a president who owes a bunch of money to people overseas. That’s not a good idea.”

Check out the entire speech below.

