Columbus Short is ready to tell his story with Short Stories: The Autobiography of Columbus Short.

He joined us on The Morning Hustle to discuss why he wrote his new book, what he learned about himself through the process, and why as black people we need to do a much better job dealing with our past trauma, because too many times they resurface and lead to bigger issues if you don’t properly address them.

Columbus Short Explains Why It’s Important To Address Trauma In New Book [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

