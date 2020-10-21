New Biden Ads Emphatically Answer Trump’s Question To Black Voters: ‘What Do You Have To Lose’

CLOSE
While much of the recent attention by candidates has been focused on securing support from Black men voters, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign on Wednesday released a trio of new ads targeting all Black voters, but especially Black women, a group that has long been called the backbone of the Democratic Party.

Even though one of the ads addressed Donald Trump‘s infamous question he posed to Black people four years ago — “What do you have to lose” by voting for him? — all three of them more than answered it.

One of the new ads is entitled “Life or Death” and emphasizes the compounded consequences for Black women, in particular, if Trump is re-elected. It featured a number of Black women addressing everything that’s gone wrong for them under a Trump administration as well as highlighting solutions to those problems that have been championed by the Biden-Harris campaign.

The ad, which features multiple Black women whose voices are all spliced to comprise full sentences, points out how voting “has now become a life or death decision.” After citing the proliferation of scourges like the coronavirus, police violence, systemic racism and gender bias on Trump’s watch, the ad focuses most on Black maternal health.

“Black women are still three to four times more likely to die in childbirth,” the ad says before adding that they’re also “paid the least and have to put up with the most.”

It continues: “We deserve leaders who see us and respect us.”

Watch the video below.

The overall points of the ad are clear: Not only is the Biden-Harris campaign not taking Black voters for granted, it took a moment to remind supporters as well as voters who might still be undecided the way that the president has relentlessly attacked Black women.

That’s why the women in the new ad say that Biden and Harris “hear us, they see us, they respect us.”

To be clear, there is a detailed timeline of Trump deliberately attacking Black women.

One of the most recent attacks could be seen as Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court since many critics see the judge as a gateway to repealing the Affordable Care Act, the healthcare law also known as Obamacare that insures about 20 million Americans.

It was that exact topic that Harris, as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, grilled Barrett about how ending Obamacare would allow insurance companies to “discriminate” against Black people. Harris also cited Covid-19 statistics showing how the coronavirus has disproportionately affected people of color.

“Will you consider the feelings of these people?” Harris asked Barrett last week.

Barrett never offered an answer, but the Biden-Harris campaign clearly did with its new ad.

The campaign also released two other ads on Wednesday.

One is called “Lose” that focused on Trump’s question “what do you have to lose” to Black Americans and highlighted several aspects of life that have worsened or been lost under the Trump Administration.

A third ad, “Names,” calls out all the derogatory remarks Trump has said about Black women.

The commercials were a part of Biden’s massive $280 million ad campaign that kicked off in August.

