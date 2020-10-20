CLOSE
The Final Countdown: 2020 Presidential Debate

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden in first presidential debate

October 22nd in Nashville, Tennessee at Belmont University former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald J Trump will once again share the stage and go head to head, one last time before the elections on November 3rd.

But, due to the pandemic will this happen?

Joe Biden sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, during a live town hall meeting aired October 15th. Stephanopoulos asked Biden “Would you demand that President Trump take a test that day and that it be negative before you debate?”. Biden’s response was “Yeah”, also adding that he (Biden) took another test before his interview with Stephanopoulos.

The Commission on Presidential Debates met on October 19th to discuss possible rule change for the Thursday debate. One thing that has come to light is the muting of components’ microphone when time is officially up. According to NY Times Michael M. Grynbaum, “the microphones of President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. will be muted during portions of the final presidential debate.” This follows behind the first Presidential debate, where both parties bombarded the microphone, as the moderator Chris Wallace respectfully, tried to maintain order.

October 16th debate moderator, NBC News Kristen Welker announced the debate topics for the final Presidential Debate. Fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership will be the main focus.

The final Presidential Debate 2020 will be aired on all major broadcasting networks, including YouTube.

 

The Final Countdown: 2020 Presidential Debate  was originally published on kysdc.com

