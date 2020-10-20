Some of The Avengers Will Reassemble To Help Raise Some Dough For Joe Biden

The Avengers, well some of them, will reassemble one more time to help Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Don’t worry, Chris Pratt won’t be there, and that’s fine because he’s the worst Chris in Hollywood, according to Twitter, due to allegedly being a Trump-supporting, anti-LGBTQ Republican. Anyway, Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana are slated to appear at the virtual fundraising event moderated by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors the Russo Brothers.

The virtual event is aptly called Voters Assemble! goes down on Tuesday (Oct.19) at 3:45 PM PT / 6:45 PM ET and to attend, all you have to do is donate any amount to help the Biden/Harris presidential ticket defeat our dumb version of Thanos, aka Donald Trump.

Virtual attendees can look forward to the Russo Brothers conducting a Q&A session with the cast and partaking in some trivia, more than likely, Marvel Comics-related.

Folks, the Avengers are coming back together for their biggest battle yet. Join them and @KamalaHarris tomorrow night for a grassroots fundraiser you won’t want to miss: https://t.co/D4fn4nxv9i pic.twitter.com/3sGQRBW7yu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2020

Before the event’s announcement, Mark Ruffalo, who is a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders and champion for progressive values, has taken to social media to show his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In his latest Instagram post, he said:

“We must elect champions who will fight for the Green New Deal and push Congress to pass climate action that matches the scale of the problem with the urgency our country’s future demands.”

Ruffalo’s fellow cast members Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and Chris Evans have also been on social urging Americans to vote and calling out Donald Trump. Jackson most recently teamed up with the Biden campaign for a video urging Black Americans to exercise their right to vote.

It’s time to unite like the Avengers did after coming back from the snap and get Donald Trump out of the White House.

