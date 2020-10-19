Quavo Shoots His Shot At McDonald’s For Custom Meal Deal

The McDonald’s checks Travis Scott and J Balvin collected to create a custom meal for the franchise must be supersized because Quavo is on social media shooting his shot for his own deal.

On Sunday (Oct. 18), the Migos rapper posted photos of his visit to the restaurant on Instagram both with and without a mask where he placed his would-be custom order from an unmanned, socially-distanced kiosk. The series of photos included a close-up of the items to seal the deal.

“Double Cheeseburger Plain New Spicy Nuggets Medium Fries BBQ Sauce (Hot N Fresh),” the rapper announced. “What U Want ???”

No word if the big-wigs at the Golden Arches were impressed with his pitch, but it clearly demonstrates how big of a wave the partnerships are making with fans.

In September, Travis Scott collaborated with McDonald’s to launch the inaugural signature meal featuring a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, medium fries, barbecue sauce, and a medium Sprite. The release accompanied an assorted capsule of co-branded streetwear, merchandise, and accessories to commemorate the limited launch.

Shortly after, Reggaeton star J Balvin followed with his own custom combo consisting of a Big Mac, french fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.

While the celebrity menus birthed a cult following of hypebeasts with the legendary fast-food restaurant, it’s been speculated if the partnerships were ploys to bury racial discrimination lawsuits filed by 50 former Black franchisees earlier in the year.

