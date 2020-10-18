T.I. Talks New Album ‘Libra,’ Female Rap, An ATL Sequel In The Works, His CAU College Course +More

The King of ATL stopped by the Lemonade Stand to spill on his latest Album “L.I.B.R.A.” T.I. shared so much about each track from the infamous Ms. Pat (Listen to the album), to working with his children on this album, to who are some of his hip hop influences. He also touched on female rap and why there should be room for women rapping about WAP and women who aren’t here for it. The Atlanta Rapper, Actor, Producer, and TV personality shared that we should be on the look out soon for a sequel to his black cinema classic “ATL.” T.I. came to the Lemonade stand with cup in hand and filled his cup, now let him fill yours! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

