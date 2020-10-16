Chance The Rapper is the latest rapper to get clowned on Twitter.

Last July, he released his long awaited debut album The Big Day, after rising to the top of the rap game over the past five years. Fans were overjoyed when he first announced the album but quickly went sour when it finally dropped– and that’s partially because of the build-up.

At the time he spoke to Zane Lowe about why he formally released an official full-length studio album instead of just another mixtape.

“I think this was just the time,” the Chicago rapper explained. “I would write a completely different Coloring Book right now if I could. It would have a lot more information on it. And the same thing for Acid Rap. I know a lot more about everything than I knew when I was 19 or 20 or 23. Like just music is everywhere. So now, it’s like literally just in the air. Like I wanted to give people something that they could have, that they could move around with, that they could take with them for the rest of their lives.”

What is the single best song on this project? pic.twitter.com/Y0Wsrh4NpL — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 15, 2020

On August 4, 2019, The Big Day debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 with 108,000 albums sold. It was Chance’s highest-charting entry and his third release to hit the top 10, but fans were left feeling unsatisfied. They immediately championed his other works and felt like the album was a stark contrast. Now, more than a year later, Chance posted a picture of the album cover on Twitter, asking fans what their favorite song was on The Big Album. Since people hated on the album so much when it dropped, the responses were as scathing and hilarious as you think.

Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

Twitter Hilariously Clowns Chance The Rapper After He Asks Fans The Best Song On “The Big Day” was originally published on cassiuslife.com