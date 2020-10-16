Black Ops: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Hires Armed Security

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron states that he and his family are in danger after receiving death threats.

According to published reports, Cameron petitioned the Government to pay for armed security for him and his wife after receiving “credible” threats. The Government Contract Review Committee gave its approval to the embattled attorney general’s request to hire security after there apparently were “several serious, credible threats to the Attorney General’s health, welfare, and, safety,” according to documents from Cameron’s office.

“Our office has received detailed threats against the Attorney General, his wife, and members of his family,” Cameron’s office told CNN in a statement. “The Attorney General’s protective detail determined that given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security.”

The Department of Criminal Investigations deemed the threats credible and attempted to provide security through other means, according to a memorandum sent by the attorney general’s office.

The lackluster Attorney General has been on the far end of critique with activists and supporters stark criticism of his offices mishandling the case of Breonna Taylor after only one officer was charged in the case and not for the murder of the young EMT but the damage to the white neighbor’s apartment from stray bullets.

Cameron, who led the investigation into the raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March, received backlash after announcing in late September there would be no charges directly related to her death. He has since released grand jury recordings in an attempt to provide transparency with the process but attorneys for Taylor’s family have called for a new prosecutor after Cameron filed a motion to sequester an outspoken juror who blew the whistle on the actual evidence presented to the Grand Jury–which turned out to be the minimum, to say the least.

As previously reported, after the anonymous grand juror in the case sued to be able to speak publicly about the hearing, Cameron has since noted that he did not offer jurors the option to indict the officers on charges related to Taylor’s death in her own home.

The retroactive contract, approved for up to $300,000, began at the end of August and ends on Dec. 31.

Black Ops: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Hires Armed Security was originally published on hiphopwired.com

