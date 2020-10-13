Report: Virginia Voter Registration Temporarily Shut Down Due To A “Cut Cable”

Today is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 election and a freak issue in Virginia is making it hard for people to get that done.

WUSA 9 is reporting that the entire Virginia Voter Registration system went down due to a cut cable. the Virginia Department of Elections took to Twitter to announce the issue.

This morning we were alerted by VITA that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies. This has affected the citizen portal along w/ registrar’s offices. — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020

According to the Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester, Virginia is the cause of the issue.

A reminder that Tuesday, October 13th is the last day to register to vote in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. To check if you are already registered, click on our One Vote banner below. You may register to vote at your local Division of Motor Vehicles office or request an application from your local general registrar.

