Represent The Vote Dallas: EARLY Voting Polling Locations & More!

Today marks the beginning of early voting in Texas, which means you should put down your phone and go vote! We have protested and made our voices heard, now it’s time to activate our right to vote and REPRESENT.

In Dallas county early voting takes place October 13th-October 30th. Hours of operation are 7:00a.m.-7:00p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1:00p.m-6:00p.m. on Sunday.

A list of different polling locations are below. Please keep in mind registered voters can cast their ballot at any early voting location.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of voter ID:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or

Passport

Dallas Texas Polling Locations:

Addison:

Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex- 815 Spring Valley Rd.

Balch Springs:

Balch Springs Civic Center-12400 Elam Road

Carrollton:

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD-1820 peral Street(Service Building C)

Carrollton Senior Center-1720 Keller Springs Road

CedarHill:

Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center-310 E. Parkervilla Road

Cendar Hill Government Center-285 Uptown Boulvard

Coppell:

Coppell Arts Center- 505 Travis Street

Coppell Town Center-255 E. Parkway Boulevard

Desoto:

Desoto ISD Belt Line conference Center-200 E. Belt Line Road

Disciple Central Central Community Church-901 N. Polk Street

Duncanville:

Duncanville Library-201 James Collins Boulevard

Farmers Branch:

Brookhaven College “W” building-3939 Valley View Lane(room w105)

Farmers branch Library-13613 Webb Chapel Road.

Garland:

Richland College- Garland Campus 675 W. Walnut Street

South Garland Branch Library-4845 Broadway Boulevard

Glenn Heights:

Glenn Heights City Hall-1938 S. Hampton Road

Grand Prairie:

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church- 4729 Carrier Parkway

Randolph Reed Center-1933 Spikes Street

Hutchins:

Hutchins City Hall-321 N. main Street

Irving:

Bear Creek Community Church-2700 finley Road

Cimarron Park recreation Center- 201 Red River Trail

Irving Arts Center-3333 N. McArthur Boulevard

Irving City Hall-825 W. Irving Boulevard

Valley Ranch Library-401 Cimarron Trail

Lancaster :

Cedar Valley College-3030 North Dallas Avenue(“m” Building room M105)

Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library-1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Mesquite:

Eastfield College Main campus-3737 Motley Drive (“s” Building Rooms s100-102)

Florence Recreation Center -2501 Whitson Way

Lakeside Activity Center-101 Holley Park Drive

Richardson:

Richardson Civic Center-411 W. Arapaho Road

Rowlett:

Rowlett Community Center-5300 Main Street (Gymnasium B)

Sachse:

Sachse Senior Center-3815 Sachse Road( Building A )

Wilmer:

Wilmer Community Center-101 Davidson Plaza

Dallas:

American Airlines Center-2500 Victory Avenue

Audellia Road Branch Library-10045 Audelia Road

Eastfield Collge Pleasent Groove Campus-802 south Buckner Boulevard

El Centro College- West Campus-3330N. Hampton Road

El Cento MAIN Campus-801 Main Street

Fretz Park Library( Black Box Theatre)-6990 Belt Line Road

Friendship West Babtist Church- 2020 W. Weatland Road

George L. allen Sr. Corts Building 600 Commerce Street

**This List Will Continuously Update**

