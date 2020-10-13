Represent The Vote Dallas: EARLY Voting Polling Locations & More!

Today marks the beginning of early voting in Texas, which means you should put down your phone and go vote! We have protested and made our voices heard, now it’s time to activate our right to vote and REPRESENT.
In Dallas county early voting takes place October 13th-October 30th. Hours of operation are 7:00a.m.-7:00p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1:00p.m-6:00p.m. on Sunday.
A list of different polling locations are below. Please keep in mind registered voters can cast their ballot at any early voting location.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of voter ID:
- Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
- United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or
- Passport
Dallas Texas Polling Locations:
Addison:
Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex- 815 Spring Valley Rd.
Balch Springs:
Balch Springs Civic Center-12400 Elam Road
Carrollton:
Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD-1820 peral Street(Service Building C)
Carrollton Senior Center-1720 Keller Springs Road
CedarHill:
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center-310 E. Parkervilla Road
Cendar Hill Government Center-285 Uptown Boulvard
Coppell:
Coppell Arts Center- 505 Travis Street
Coppell Town Center-255 E. Parkway Boulevard
Desoto:
Desoto ISD Belt Line conference Center-200 E. Belt Line Road
Disciple Central Central Community Church-901 N. Polk Street
Duncanville:
Duncanville Library-201 James Collins Boulevard
Farmers Branch:
Brookhaven College “W” building-3939 Valley View Lane(room w105)
Farmers branch Library-13613 Webb Chapel Road.
Garland:
Richland College- Garland Campus 675 W. Walnut Street
South Garland Branch Library-4845 Broadway Boulevard
Glenn Heights:
Glenn Heights City Hall-1938 S. Hampton Road
Grand Prairie:
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church- 4729 Carrier Parkway
Randolph Reed Center-1933 Spikes Street
Hutchins:
Hutchins City Hall-321 N. main Street
Irving:
Bear Creek Community Church-2700 finley Road
Cimarron Park recreation Center- 201 Red River Trail
Irving Arts Center-3333 N. McArthur Boulevard
Irving City Hall-825 W. Irving Boulevard
Valley Ranch Library-401 Cimarron Trail
Lancaster :
Cedar Valley College-3030 North Dallas Avenue(“m” Building room M105)
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library-1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Mesquite:
Eastfield College Main campus-3737 Motley Drive (“s” Building Rooms s100-102)
Florence Recreation Center -2501 Whitson Way
Lakeside Activity Center-101 Holley Park Drive
Richardson:
Richardson Civic Center-411 W. Arapaho Road
Rowlett:
Rowlett Community Center-5300 Main Street (Gymnasium B)
Sachse:
Sachse Senior Center-3815 Sachse Road( Building A )
Wilmer:
Wilmer Community Center-101 Davidson Plaza
Dallas:
American Airlines Center-2500 Victory Avenue
Audellia Road Branch Library-10045 Audelia Road
Eastfield Collge Pleasent Groove Campus-802 south Buckner Boulevard
El Centro College- West Campus-3330N. Hampton Road
El Cento MAIN Campus-801 Main Street
Fretz Park Library( Black Box Theatre)-6990 Belt Line Road
Friendship West Babtist Church- 2020 W. Weatland Road
George L. allen Sr. Corts Building 600 Commerce Street
**This List Will Continuously Update**