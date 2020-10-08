Over the weekend DaBaby’s video shoot was interrupted when gunfire erupted during filming and everyone scattered looking for cover. While many thought the shooting was somehow connected to the rapper himself, DaBaby took to social media to repudiate that notion and stated the incident had anything to do with him.

Now today we get our look at the video that had production halted over the weekend as the visuals to “Practice” have hit the airwaves and features DB politicking in his hood with his peoples while flaunting heavy ice, stacks of cash and burning rubbers up and down the street. DaBaby got his own mascot now?

Back in Brooklyn, Papoose brings some class to the block with an all-white Bentley coup, piano keys, and an elegant sharp tool that’s capable of leaving a buck fifty on faces for his clip to “Boxcutter.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, Young Buck, and more.

DABABY – “PRACTICE”

PAPOOSE – “BOXCUTTER”

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN – “MY DAWG”

WILLIE THE KID – “EGREGIOUS”

YOUNG BUCK – “SO DO I”

O RACKS FT. SOSA GEEK – “ALL TYPES”

M∆CKEN – “FLEXX”

DaBaby “Practice,” Papoose “Boxcutter” & More | Daily Visuals 10.7.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

