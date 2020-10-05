The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons for Family

My family got together this weekend to see off my favorite cousin as she heads to Maryland. And it made me realize that there truly is nothing like family. Here’s why:

5. A New Wardrobe

My favorite cousin in the whole wide world, cleaned her closet and gave me like 8 pairs of BAD heels, and now I don’t need to go shopping until February! And you better believe I’m showing OUT on my Instagram!

4. A Back-Up Plan

I had this whole cabin trip planned for my birthday, and one person can’t come anymore. Well I don’t wanna pay their portion! Favorite cousin to the rescue! Just make sure when you ask, you make it seem like she was the first choice.

3. A Cover Story

If your wife finds one more earring in the crib, she’s leaving you for good! So what you gone say about this gold hoop in her hand? Have your cousin Bria lie and say it’s hers. “My bad cuz, I was wondering where it went!” BAM: marriage saved.

2. A Fight Partner

Friends are great. And they can definitely become family. But ain’t nothing like somebody you played in the tub with, whooping a hoe in the name of family.

1. A Hot Meal

Listen, there is no shame in running out of food stamps and pulling up to your auntie house in oak cliff and getting some fresh fruit, and whatever is on the stove. You see, you never have to ask: auntie is always cooking. And closed mouths don’t get fed, so get get a plate.

