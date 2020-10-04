Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard-Bassett left nothing at the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry . She gave us an exclusive look into her life just days after the infamous fight between her and Monique Samuels aired on Bravo. Candiace got candid about how replaying the fight weighs on her mentally, while also detailing EXACTLY what lead to the blows this season. The former Miss USA detailed representation and what fighting on TV as a black woman does for a show like Real Housewives. If you were wondering what our good sis did to keep that wig secure, she answers that too! Watch the full interview to catch the tears, laughs, and most importantly SHADE! Grab a Cup, Throw it back, and Sip on all of THAT!

Candiace Dillard Spills On RHOP Fight, Breaks Down what REALLY Happened, Securing Her Wig + More! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: