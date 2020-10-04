Don Benjamin Talks New Book, His VERY Public Break Up, & PTSD Getting Him Eliminated From Top Model!

Model, Artist and Newly Author Don Benjamin stopped at the Lemonade Stand to Talk about his new book “My Truth.” The former America’s Next Top Model Contest didn’t hold back on his journey to create his book. Don got honest about his public break up with Social media star Liane V and how he’s still hopeful for their friendship to possibly blossom. He talked the trauma that lead him to infidelity in his last relationship. The Chicago native also got very candid about his run in with the Minneapolis police that almost cost him his life. The explains in details the moments he uttered “I can’t Breath” with a knee on his neck similar to George Floyd. A few years later the PTSD from this incident costing his chance to advance on the 2013 season of America’s Next Top model. Don was very transparent and candid. We talked about so much more from If he’s looking for love to his new model master class coming out! So Grab your cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

