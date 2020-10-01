Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Welcome Their First Child

Barbz rejoice, Nicki Minaj is officially a mom!

TMZ is exclusively reporting that Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have welcomed the birth of their first child. The celebrity gossip site says that the Queen’s rapper gave birth to a healthy bundle of joy on Wednesday in Los Angeles. No details as far as the baby’s sex or name have been revealed.

Minaj finally confirmed everyone’s suspicions back in July when she dropped a series of maternity photos taken by world-renown photographer David LaChappelle showing off her belly, indicating at the time she was at least 6 months pregnant.

Nicki has been telling the world for a minute that she was ready to be a mom and even took time away from the rap game to “start a family” before she made her triumphant return. The news of Minaj giving birth follows Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko and Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, welcoming new additions to their families.

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. The story is still developing.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

