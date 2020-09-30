Saigon ft. Kool G Rap “MF Effect,” YelloPain ft. Sevyn Streeter “My Vote Will Count” & More | Daily Visuals 9.29.20

There was a time in the early 00’s when it seemed like Saigon was poised to become one of Hip-Hop’s heavyweights and though things didn’t work out exactly as planned, the man can still spit bars with the best of them.

Almost two decades after linking up with Kool G Rap on his fan favorite cut “The Letter P,” Sai and G Rap reconnect for “MF Effect” in which the Brooklyn rapper and Queens legend make the most of words that start with the letters “M” and F.” That Kool G Rap puppet is pretty damn cool, b.

From the East to the Midwest, YelloPain is out here educating listeners on the importance of their vote in this election year and for his Sevyn Streeter assisted “My Vote Will Count” breaks down why everyone needs to get to the ballot box and make their voices heard.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Spillage Village featuring Big Rube, Reason featuring Vince Staples, and more.

SAIGON FT. KOOL G RAP – “MF EFFECT”

YELLOPAIN FT. SEVYN STREETER – “MY VOTE WILL COUNT”

SPILLAGE VILLAGE FT. BIG RUBE – “HAPI”

RILEYY LANEZ – “FOUL PLAY”

REASON FT. VINCE STAPLES – “SAUCE”

SIC WITHIT FT. SLIM 400 & YUKMOUTH – “U DON’T KNOW ME”

VHS – “CRASH DUMMIES”

CAPITAL ODE FT. SEKANI BRGHTN & YA COUSIN ISH – “IMPORTED”

