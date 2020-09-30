A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator And Iggy Pop Star In New Gucci Menswear Campaign

Hip-Hop continues to be embraced by luxury companies. One fashion house has tapped into two of the culture’s biggest stars for their new collection.

As spotted on GQ A$AP Rocky and Tyler The Creator were spoiled to a very unique time courtesy of Gucci. Along with Rock musician Iggy Pop, the two rappers were chosen to star in the Italian brand’s newest campaign. The visuals coincide with their newest menswear drop that envisions a meeting of eccentric creatives in a Californian home. And as a nod to Italy spaghetti is the sole dish on the menu.

Each performer is sporting pieces from the Gucci Tailoring drop. The looks vary from business executive with some form fitting suits to business formal with some sharp knits. Naturally the prints, colors and cuts stay true to the brand’s signature over the top approach to fashion. Additionally a variety of clutch accessories are incorporated to complete the looks.

You can view the promotional trailer below.

Photo: Courtesy of Harmony Korine for Gucci

