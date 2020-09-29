Who’s Cappin?! Naya Rivera’s Ex Seen Holding Hands With Her Sister…And They Live Together? [VIDEO]

Continue reading Celebrities & Fans React To The Passing of ‘GLEE’ Actress Naya Rivera

Celebrities & Fans React To The Passing of ‘GLEE’ Actress Naya Rivera

[caption id="attachment_887972" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] The untimely passing of actress Naya Rivera shocked the entertainment world to its core. On Monday (July 13), authorities recovered the body of a woman from Lake Pire that they identified as the 33-year old Rivera. After the devastating discovery, celebrities and fans took to social media to express their grief and share memories of the late actress. https://twitter.com/monika_subasic/status/1283052159362367489?s=20 As previously reported, last weekend the search was underway for the actress after her son was found floating alone on a pontoon boat at Lake Piru that Rivera had rented on Wednesday. The child told rescuers he and his mother had gone into the water to swim, but she did not get back on the boat. He told investigators he then looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said. "An adult size life vest was found on the boat. Several witnesses who were at the lake that day have been identified and interviewed by sheriffs and investigators," Ayub added. "There were three other rental boats on the lake that day. All of the people in those boats have been identified and interviewed. They had seen Naya's boat at different times and at several different locations while she was out on the lake." https://www.instagram.com/p/CCW3bLhAUCt/?utm_source=ig_embed After a six-day search, the search party was concluded after Rivera's body was found floating in the northeast area of the lake where the water is between 35 and 60 feet deep Monday. "As you can imagine, it has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this ordeal, as fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters, our hearts are with them and we share in their grief for Naya's loss. We have been in direct contact with the family throughout this entire time, and we've kept them updated on the progress of our search efforts throughout," Ayub said. "Our hearts also go out to Naya's many friends and fans, who have been holding out hope for the best over the last few days." Check out a few of the heartfelt messages from celebs and fans below. RIP Naya Rivera.