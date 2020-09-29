Tyler, The Creator Urges His Millions Of Fans To Vote This Fall

Tyler, The Creator has enjoyed the trappings of fame dating back to his Odd Future days and onward to his Grammy Award-winning IGOR release. Using his massive platform, the producer and multi-talented artist is urging his millions of fans to get out and vote this coming November.

Via Twitter, the artist born Tyler Okonma shared a sunshine-filled clip of him speaking into his cellphone camera, opening the video by saying that he realizes he’s the last person anyone should listen to on this matter. Admitting that he’s finally becoming a first-time vote at 29 years of age, Tyler’s messaging was blunt and profane as expected but rang with sincerity.

“If you are young, and your f*cking back don’t hurt, go to them polls and cast a f*cking vote,” Tyler says early on.

After blasting faux Black activism in the light of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and others, Tyler explicitly tells viewers to “pull up” and vote if they want actual change and not performative actions that don’t change policies across the board. He then turned to some of his personal concerns politically.

“The sh*t that I actually give a f*ck about is more art in schools and more music classes in schools. Them changing the curriculum, they’ve had the same curriculum since 1442 judging everybody on the same sh*t,” Tyler expressed.

He ended with, “I’m not an encyclopedia on this sh*t but I know one goddamn thing, that if we want any of that, then you know what you gotta do, you n*ggas gotta pull up.”

Check out the video message below and mind your speakers if you’re sensitive to harsh language.

