Style OG André Leon Talley Praises Lizzo’s ‘Vogue’ Cover

André Leon Talley has been outspoken about the lack of diversity at the fashion staple Vogue, so when Anna Wintour decided to shake things up by adding Lizzo as the cover–the former Fashion Editor at large was all for it.

As spotted by Page Six, André Leon Talley has seemingly had a change of heart and is now praising Anna Wintour for starting to fix Vogue’s diversity problem following the release of the October cover story on Lizzo.

In recent months, Wintour admitted the issue and confessed to “hurtful and intolerant behavior” at the fashion bible, after Talley lashed out at Wintour in his May memoir, “The Chiffon Trenches,” dubbing her a “colonial dame.”

“It is as glamorous and as exciting as it appears,” Talley said. “But once you get off that first row at the international shows and you go back to work, the underbelly of the world of fashion is as cruel as any other industry. It’s as cruel as Hollywood. It’s cut-throat, it’s ambitious, it’s competitive. You meet the most extraordinary people, and you remain friends with some of them. But at the same time, you are in a world where you are completely at the mercy of the power makers, such as Dame Anna Wintour. She is an extraordinary human being and a great editor – but she will never let anything get in the way of her white privilege.”

It seems that the calling out is what the famed Fashion editor needed to fully include various body types–including the larger ones. Talley took to Instagram to praise Wintour for “keeping her promise” before adding that during his time at the fashion powerhouse it would have never happened.

“Proud to see very, very beautiful, stunningly elegant [Lizzo] on Vogue’s current cover.” He added, “Progress is advancing at full supersonic Concorde speed. Dame Anna Wintour made a promise and she kept her word. Her public apology was right on. In the years I worked there, under her reign, this cover would have never been published, even if it were a trial.”

While Talley did preview a few claws, he didn’t put the full pressure on Wintour as to why Lizzo wouldn’t have made the cover during his tenure, noting that it would have been the advertisers who swayed more heavily on not having someone who doesn’t fit the industry standard on the cover, citing that advertisers would have called the bold but inclusive move “off-putting to Vogue readers.”

Lizzo who took to Instagram to share the news, gave fans a glimpse into the magnitude of the shoot, calling it the “Blackest and Brownest” issue of Vogue, with photography done by none other than the legendary Hype Williams.

“This is the blackest and brownest @voguemagazine ever – and I have to brag.. shot by THEE @hypewilliams”

Check out a few shots from Lizzo’s amazing cover shoot below.

Style OG André Leon Talley Praises Lizzo’s ‘Vogue’ Cover was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: