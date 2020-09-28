Chuck D Shares His Thoughts On The Political Climate Heading Into The 2020 Election [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Chuck D has always been one of the most important voice in hip-hop, regardless of what era you came up in. He joined Headkrack on The Morning Hustle and dropped 50 minutes of pure gems.

They touch on every topic from Public Enemy, state of hip-hop, his thoughts about the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor, and his thoughts about the political climate heading into the 2020 presidential election. He goes into detail about the backlash he received supporting Bernie Sanders, and his thoughts on a two-party system.

He also goes into depth of the legacy of Public Enemy, how they were able to maintain as a group over so many years, and how he was able to maintain the camaraderie in the group.

