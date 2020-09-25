The Morning Hustle and 300 Entertainment teamed up to find an independent artist with a song that speaks to what’s going on right now in our culture.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After nearly 3000 song submissions, weeks of listening and narrowing down the list, we are proud to announce the winner of ‘The Song‘ contest is producer Sunny Dizzle from Memphis, Tennessee!

We we’re joined by 300’s Kevin Liles to discuss what the contest meant to the culture, and then surprised Sunny Dizzle with the announcement.

He will receive $5000 and a distribution deal of your song on all streaming platforms and more! Kevin Liles was feeling so generous during the announcement, he even offered up $5,000 for a charity of Sunny Dizzle’s choice in Memphis.

Watch the full interview, and check out the winning song below.

SEE ALSO: The Morning Hustle & 300 Entertainment Present: “The Song Contest” Final Three [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: The Song: Kevin Liles Discusses Power of Revolutionary Songs [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Morning Hustle & 300 Present: The Song Contest Winner Sunny Dizzle [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: