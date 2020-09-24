What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury?

There was a growing sense of incredulity over a grand jury’s decision to indict a fired cop for endangering the lives of Breonna Taylor‘s neighbors instead of recommending anything less than manslaughter for the egregious — and preventable — police killing in Louisville.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Taylor’s family, appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday morning and said the decision to charge Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment “doesn’t make sense.” He said Taylor’s family was “outraged, they were insulted, and they were mostly offended.” Crump then said what was probably on a lot of people’s minds, too: “We’re trying to figure out what did the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron present to the grand jury.”

That seems to be the central question that Cameron was dodging during a press conference after the decision was announced by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell on Wednesday. When asked about it, he would only say that the grand jury proceedings were “secret.” It’s unclear whether the findings from his office’s investigation that were presented to the grand jury are public information.

Can I ask y’all a question? If #BrettHankinson wouldn’t have missed, meaning hit Breonna instead of the wall, could he have avoided all charges? Y’all realize how absurd that is right? — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 24, 2020

The indictment itself challenges logic. It is based on the premise that Hankinson, along with Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detective Myles Cosgrove, all fired their guns a total of at least 32 times while they botched the execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant at Taylor’s apartment on March 13. Cameron said one single witness claimed he or she heard police announce themselves and knock, but at least a dozen other witnesses interviewed said they didn’t hear anything before bullets rang out.

Adding insult to literal injury, Cameron during his press conference suggested that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is to blame for her death. Walker said he suspected burglars when he heard someone at the apartment door. When it was forced in off the hinges, Walker got his legally permitted gun and fired a shot toward the door that hit Mattingly. Therefore, Cameron said, “Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker.”

That left Hankison, the lone cop of the trio who was fired, as the fall guy who was hit with a relative slap on the wrist with charges that at best will result in an acquittal and at worst would send him to prison for an unlikely 15 years.

Walker is now suing the LMPD, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Louisville/Jefferson County metro government for $10.5 million in part because he said the cops tried “to silence me and cover up Breonna’s murder” by initially charging him with a crime.

Given all of the above, it was only logical to wonder what exactly Cameron presented to the grand jury to base its decision on. Cameron seemingly went out of his way to defend the officers’ roles in trying to serve the no-knock warrant that was issued for someone who wasn’t even at Taylor’s home. He even said there was no conclusive evidence that Hankison, who shot his gun from an outside sliding glass door and through a bedroom window, fired the single bullet that killed Taylor.

It almost seemed like Cameron and his office may have presented the grand jury with information in an effort to “posthumously frame Breonna Taylor to clear police,” as reports from earlier this month suggested had happened.

Law enforcement experts have said all three cops violated protocol with the number of shots they fired — an offense that in most other cases would prompt charges of at least reckless endangerment, a much harsher charge than wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

PAY ATTENTION TO THE CHARGES THAT WERE BROUGHT. THEY HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH BREONNA TAYLOR. THE COP IS BEING CHARGED FOR RECKLESSLY FIRING SHOTS THAT WENT INTO NEIGHBORS APARTMENTS. THERE’S LITERALLY ZERO CHARGES BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF THE DEATH OF BREONNA TAYLOR. DISGUSTING! — Toni (@TMN3218) September 23, 2020

The writing was all but on the wall for the kind of decision to be reached Wednesday. It was nearly six months after Taylor was killed that Cameron finally empaneled the grand jury. At the time, his office’s presentation to the grand jury was expected to take about two days.

Prior to that, Cameron — a Black Republican and avid supporter of Donald Trump who has been described as Mitch McConnell‘s “protégé” — and his office have been accused of both politicizing the case and dragging their feet when it came to bringing charges.

He was also criticized for speaking at the Republican National Convention in last month instead of working on Taylor’s investigation and prosecutors working for him were recently accused of trying to slander Taylor’s reputation through duplicitous means.

In particular, lawyers for Taylor’s family slammed reports that local prosecutors offered Taylor’s incarcerated ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover a plea deal if he would claim she was a co-defendant in his drug case.

The reported plea deal suggests that law enforcement was desperately looking for a way to incriminate Taylor and assassinate her character in death, which may have helped prevent Mattingly and Cosgrove from also being indicted. Glover, however, refused to lie to police about Taylor, who was employed as an EMT and working on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her 50 photos Launch gallery Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 8 of 50 9. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 9 of 50 10. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 10 of 50 11. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 11 of 50 12. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 12 of 50 13. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 13 of 50 14. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 14 of 50 15. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 15 of 50 16. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 16 of 50 17. Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Possible Charges In Breonna Taylor's Deat Source:Getty 17 of 50 18. NYC responds to Louisville police officers being cleared in Breonna Taylor death #BreonnaTaylorMatters pic.twitter.com/eZ8g21NR3j — Melissa Fares (@faresmelissa) September 24, 2020 18 of 50 19. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 19 of 50 20. TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 20 of 50 21. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 21 of 50 22. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 22 of 50 23. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 23 of 50 24. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 24 of 50 25. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 25 of 50 26. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 26 of 50 27. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 27 of 50 28. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 28 of 50 29. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 29 of 50 30. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 30 of 50 31. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 31 of 50 32. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 32 of 50 33. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 33 of 50 34. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 34 of 50 35. Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center in NYC Source:Getty 35 of 50 36. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 36 of 50 37. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 37 of 50 38. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New York Source:Getty 38 of 50 39. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New York Source:Getty 39 of 50 40. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 40 of 50 41. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor Source:Getty 41 of 50 42. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor Source:Getty 42 of 50 43. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after... Source:Getty 43 of 50 44. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after... Source:Getty 44 of 50 45. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 45 of 50 46. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 46 of 50 47. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 47 of 50 48. Protests erupted across the United States Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning following a Louisville grand jury indicting only one of the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor on charges that were not directly tied to the young woman who the police fatally shot in her own home more than six months ago. The anger and frustration among protesters -- who took to the streets in various cities -- turned violent at times, including when at least two police officers were shot in Louisville. Notably, protesters marched in the streets of Louisville, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., in powerful demonstrations of unity against a criminal justice system that had failed them once again by discounting the value of Black lives in order to protect a law enforcement system that continues to kill Black and brown people with apparent impunity. But protests were not only limited to those four cities as there was seemingly outrage everywhere. Louisville cops took at least one suspect into custody for the shooting of the Louisville cops Wednesday, and both officers were expected to survive their injuries. The shooting was seemingly captured on the Facebook page of the Louisville Metro Police department, which was live-streaming the protests. https://www.facebook.com/41739947268/videos/388619612145234 There was also an untold amount of people arrested during the protests, as well. That may or may not include the driver of a car that rammed into protesters in Denver. https://twitter.com/ShellyBradbury/status/1308968971287384064?s=20 Civil rights groups condemned the weak indictment of fired cop Brett Hankison, whose 10 shots fired on that fateful night of March 13 were seen as "wanton endangerment" of Taylor's neighbors -- not Taylor herself -- because it the grand jury determined some of his bullets hit a neighboring apartment that was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting. Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Taylor's family, brought attention to how there were "three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the of shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1308844769670500352?s=20 Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell agreed with the recommended $15,000 cash bail -- which is very low, all things considered -- and issued a warrant for the arrest of Hankison, who was booked Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of the Class D felony that carries a prison sentence for up to five years on each charge if found guilty. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained as he defended the police officers, there may not have been any shooting at all that night had Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, not shot at the police -- the same police he suspected were burglars after he said they never knocked nor identified themselves before they kicked the apartment's front door off the hinges. In the words, Cameron blamed Walker for Taylor's death. The obvious miscarriage of justice was too much for protesters, pundits and politicians alike to ignore as they both blasted the decision in no uncertain terms. Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear called for the evidence in the investigation to be released. "I believe that the general public deserves this information,” he said after declaring that "Systematic racism exists in this world, in this country and in our commonwealth” in response to the grand jury's decision. “This is outrageous and offensive to Breonna Taylor’s memory. It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers," civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor's family, said in a statement. "With all we know about Breonna Taylor’s killing, how could a fair and just system result in today’s decision? Her killing was criminal on so many levels: An illegal warrant obtained by perjury. Breaking into a home without announcing, despite instructions to execute a warrant that required it. More than 30 gunshots fired, many of which were aimed at Breonna while she was on the ground. Many others fired blindly into every room of her home. A documented and clear cover-up, and the death of an unarmed Black woman who posed no threat and who was living her best life. Yet here we are, without justice for Breonna, her family and the Black community." Crump's sentiments were eched and then some by protesters. Scroll down to see some of the powerful images of Americans demanding justice for Black lives.

What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury? was originally published on newsone.com