Cardi B Sued By Alleged Trump-Supporters Who Clashed With Hennessy Carolina on Jersey Beac

The group of alleged Trump-supporting beachgoers who were captured on video clashing with Hennessy Carolina and her girlfriend is now suing Cardi B for the incident.

According to Page Six, on Tuesday (Sept 22) the MAGA group filed a lawsuit against the “WAP” rapper for defamation of character after she reposted the video of the incident calling them “racists” court documents show. The suit, filed this week in Suffolk County Supreme Court, alleges that the group was the actual victim of the attack stating that Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, and her girlfriend, model Michelle Diaz, in fact, threatened and spit at Peter Caliendo, his wife Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon on Smith Point Beach on Sept. 6.

After the incident, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, shared the video of the altercation and wrote that Carolina and Diaz were being harassed by “Trump supporters” “all because they are an Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” a statement that the group states is not only untrue but also affecting their business.

“We are not racist. We are not homophobes. I am a Roman Catholic. I have no issues at all,” Peter Caliendo told reporters during a press conference. “Our reputation is ruined. My reputation is our life. It’s my name. I sell ambulances.”

The suit, which also names Carolina and Diaz as defendants, also alleges that the beachgoers were the victims after Carolina and Diaz verbally attacked them, before defaming them by posting edited video and commentary about the altercation on social media, ABC 7 New York reported.

“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, John Ray, told the news outlet. “Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists.”

As of press time, Cardi B nor Hennesy have responded to the suit, we will keep you updated as this story develops.

Cardi B Sued By Alleged Trump-Supporters Who Clashed With Hennessy Carolina on Jersey Beac was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: