Six Louisville Metro Police officers are currently under internal investigation into their actions regarding the handling of the case for Breonna Taylor.

According to ABC News, the department’s Professional Standards Unit has begun its probe into Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who fired their weapons into Taylor’s apartment on March 13; Det. Joshua Jaynes, who sought the search warrant for her apartment; and Det. Tony James, Det. Michael Campbell and Det. Michael Nobles, according to spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington.

Internal investigators are reportedly verifying that there was no misconduct on behalf of the officers and if the officers violated any police policies during the incident, the spokesman said. Disciplinary action could include written reprimand and extend all the way up to termination, according to Washington.

The announcement regarding the internal investigation comes while the city is on high alert as the nation awaits the decision of the State Attorney General, who is expected to announce the decision on whether the three officers involved in Taylor’s death will face criminal charges for her murder.

On Tuesday (Sept 22) the mayor of Louiseville declared a state of emergency for the city “due to the potential for civil unrest.”

The mayor reiterated he has no insight about when Cameron’s decision will be announced, but he said the city must be prepared.

“Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement,” Fischer said in a statement. “At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.”

As of press time, no decision has been reached, we will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

Six Police Officers Under Investigation Over Handling Of Breonna Taylor Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: