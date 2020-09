Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Serena Williams finally logs back into social media after a long planned break. Check out one of the best female African American athlete’s to ever touch a tennis racket in history . New update on her motherhood, and new life goals. Press play to go one on one in the past, with a future house hold hero,

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)