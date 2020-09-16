Ben Crump Explains Why The Louisville Settlement For Breonna Taylor’s Family Is A Historic Start [VIDEO]

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined us on The Morning Hustle to discuss the historic civil settlement from Breonna Taylor‘s family and the sweeping police reform promised from the city of Louisville, Kentucky. He touches on why it’s a major start for the family and community, but it’s far from achieving the justice Breonna deserves, saying the D.A. must bring charges next to the officers.

He also provided some insight into what happens with the money after these type of settlements, and how families normally use some of the money to continue to push for reform and change, like in the instance of the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

Crump added that police reform proposed by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D) and the city council is “equally important” to the settlement.

This is a start, but in the words of her mother Tamika Palmer, “It’s only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna. Her beautiful spirit and personality is working through all of us on the ground. So, please continue to say her name.”

