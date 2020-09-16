Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Comes Out As Bisexual

Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum endured a scandal that all but slowed his political career to a halt, this after being discovered in a Miami Beach hotel naked with two men. In a recent sitdown with Tamron Hall, Gillum came out as bisexual with his wife, Jai, by his side.

The interview took place on The Tamron Hall Show, and was the first high-profile interview Gillum has given since being discovered in the hotel back in March. With the embarrassment of the ordeal behind him along with plenty of self-reflection, Gillum was candid in his admission to being bisexual but was clear in saying he does not consider himself a gay man.

“The truth is, Tamron, everyone believes the absolute worst about that day,” Gillum explains. “At this stage, I don’t have anything else I have to conceal. I literally got broken down to my most bare place. To the place where I wasn’t sure I wanted to live.”

Gillum continues, “Not because what I have done but everything that was being said about me. What was most hurtful was there was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family. That was the most hurtful because I believe we’re all entitled to mistakes.”

While Hall didn’t ask the question, which Gillum notes and says was alluded to, he dropped the bombshell without fear.

“I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum said. “And that is something I never shared publicly before.”

Watch the clip of the moment below.

Photo: The Tamron Hall Show/ABC

