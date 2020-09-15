The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Watch Hockey

Our Dallas Stars are going to the Stanley Cup! Time to care about hockey, and here’s why:

5. It’s Educational

You get to learn a new game, new players, and a new lingo. Like what IS a Stanley Cup?? Who is Stanley?? Only Stanley I recognize is Craig’s daddy’s neighbor. So this is gonna be fun!

4. The Schedule is Perfect

I’d be lying if I said I knew when the season started, but if we already at the Stanley Cup part, then that means it holds you over after football, and before basketball gets good. It’s perfect! At least this year.

3. They be Fighting

You can watch your little reality tv if you want to. But they not throwing drinks over here, they throwing elbows. They the real World Star.

2. Black People Invented Hockey!

There are a few different theories of origin, but there was a Black Hockey League before the National Hockey League, so that’s evidence enough for me. We shoulda been watching.

1. This is Our Last Hope!!

Cowboys lost Sunday, the Mavs are out the playoffs…..who we gone cheer for?? Time to learn some last names of these hockey players, because we need to celebrate after we bring it on home! Go team!

