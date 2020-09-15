E-40 is more than a quarter-century strong in the rap game and with that kind of history, he knows a thing or two about life and has no problem dropping jewels and gems for anyone willing to listen and soak it up. For that, we should be appreciative of the Bay Area triple OG.

Linking up with Big K.R.I.T. for the visuals to “Black Is Beautiful,” E-Fonzarelli highlights the social injustices that have plagued the Black community for decades at the hands of authorities and our elected officials while reminding everyone that Black Lives f*ckin’ Matter.

From the west to the south, Slim Thug continues to make boss moves in lavish homes with Killa Kyleon by his side for their clip to “Wishing On A Star.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Vado, Davido, and more.

E-40 FT. BIG K.R.I.T. – “BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL”

SLIM THUG & KILLA KYLEON – “WISHING ON A STAR”

VADO – “THIS THING OF OURS”

COMETHAZINE – “AIR MAX”

PA SALIEU FT. BACKROAD GEE – “MY FAMILY”

DJ THE RAPPER FT. LIL BABY & CLMM RISHAD – “TOO MANY M’S”

DAVIDO – “FEM”

—

Photo: Getty

E-40 ft. Big K.R.I.T. “Black Is Beautiful,” Slim Thug ft. Killa Kyleon “Wishing On A Star” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: