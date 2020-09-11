STREAMED: Conway The Machine Transforms “From King to a God,” Alicia Keys Returns With “Love Looks Better,” & More

Conway The Machine — From King to a God

Conway The Machine continues a prolific year for Griselda. The Buffalo bar smith is back with his third project of the year, From King to a God. It follows No One Mourns The Wicked and Lulu.

Standing at 15 tracks, FKTG features a slew of big names including Method Man, Lloyd Banks, Freddie Gibbs, DeJ Loaf, and Havoc. Fellow Griselda emcees Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and Armani Caesar join the party. DJ Premier, Alchemist, Daringer, Hit-Boy, Beat Butcha, Murda Beatz, Khrysis, Eric Sermon and Da Rockwilder offer production.

“With From King to a God, I wanted to show growth, how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man,” Conway explained in a statement to press. “I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetizer to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.”

Stream From King to a God below.

Alicia Keys — “Love Looks Better”

Shortly after dropping “So Done” with Khalid, Alicia Keys is back with “Love Looks Better,” another single off her forthcoming eponymous LP.

Keys wrote the new track along with Ryan Tedder, Larrance Dopson, and Noel Zancanella. “All I ever wanted was a dollar and a chance,” she sings on the cut. “Find what I’m made of / Coming from the bottom, better learn how to dance / Find what you’re made of.”

Keys dropped “Love Looks Better” in conjunction with another important move. This week, she announced a $1 billion endowment fund to support Black-owned businesses, according to Billboard.

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us,” she said. “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”

Listen to “Love Looks Better” below.

Action Bronson — “Golden Eye”

Action Bronson sets sail on “Golden Eye,” the latest single off his forthcoming release, Only for Dolphins. The new track follows the previously-released “Latin Grammys.”

Over a Budgie beat, Baklava raps with his signature imaginative imagery. “Twenty Kawasakis lookin’ like wild horses on stampede / I look like a character that was drawn by Stan Lee,” he boasts. “I need to focus, dear…If we get attacked in the woods, I’ll have to choke the bear.”

Bronson’s upcoming Only for Dolphins LP is more than just an ode to the ocean. “The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created on whatever planet we’re on,” Bronson said in a statement. “They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do.”

Only for Dolphins is set to arrive one year after Bronson’s Lamb Over Rice EP with Alchemist and two years after his White Bronco LP.

Listen to “Golden Eye” below.

Ludacris feat. Chance the Rapper — “Found You”

Ludacris drops a romantic anthem on “Found You.” The Atlanta veteran taps Chicago’s Chance the Rapper for a collaboration dedicated to their significant others.

“I learned it’s all by design / So delicate, so fine,” Chano sings on the track. “I was lost, but you brought me right back / I just fell on your lap, I had to follow the map / I found you.”

Luda adds: “One of the millions of fans in your arena / If you was a song, then I would stream ya / If you was a novel, then I would read ya / Over and over, what’s the procedure to please ya?”

The DTP boss, who is also celebrating a birthday today, previewed the Chance collaboration during his Verzuz battle with Nelly. It follows his recent Lil Wayne collaboration “Silence of the Lambs” and his Usher and Lil Jon reunion record, “SexBeat.” Listen to “Found You” below.

T.I. feat. Young Thug — “Ring”

T.I. and Young Thug have proven their camaraderie throughout the years with songs like “About The Money,” “Can’t Tell,” and “Can I.” Now, the Georgia duo is back at it again with their newest combo cut, “Ring.”

Over DY Krazy’s production, Tip raps about the repercussions to disagreements. “I’m not gonna tweet, I’m not gonna type,” he raps. “Whatever you say, okay, alright / You pick your fate, you pay your price / Just know I do not play, alright?”

Thug joins in with a similar message. “I let it ring,” he warns. “You know that I’m mean / I don’t turn green / I need my cream.” Later, he reflects on “war wounds” under his tats and refers to himself as Mr. Rogers.

“Ring” follows Tip’s most recent single, “They Don’t.” It could be a single off his forthcoming album, which will follow 2018’s Dime Trap and 2016’s Us or Else: Letter to the System. Listen to “Ring” below.

