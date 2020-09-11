Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have inspired a whole movement that went further than the music. The WAP TikTok dances have been everywhere on the internet but now theirs WAP coffee?!

A local Starbucks in Philadelphia has made a “WAP” coffee.

You can order a 'WAP' at this Philly Starbucks https://t.co/NK8r2mTBCt pic.twitter.com/YSJ9cCqpje — Billy Penn (@billy_penn) September 5, 2020

Well, that is creative, to say the least. The WAP coffee has White Mocha, Almond Milk & Pumpkin Spice. See what they did there?

Cardi got wind of the Starbucks newest coffee and chimed in.

Wait. There’s a wap coffee? Where the fuck I been at ? https://t.co/P7hmUTG2TN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 10, 2020

The Fox 29 morning crew once again have gone viral creating a hilarious moment tasting the WAP coffee. Somebody get Cardi a venti WAP right away!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

Cardi B Reacts To Philly Starbucks “WAP” Coffee was originally published on 1039hiphop.com