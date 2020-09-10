Ever since images of the new Air Jordan 35 spread across the web, sneakerheads and collectors had mixed feelings about the new-age design and while no one was sure if it was the next installment into the illustrious Air Jordan line, it seems like it actually is.

Yesterday (Sept. 9), the Boston Celtic’s star forward Jayson Tatum posed with an exclusive pair of the Air Jordan 35 which boasts a rather “What The” kind of colorway which features grey, black, blue, red, orange, and yellow all over the new silhouette. While these aren’t for everyone it’s sure to have some fans eagerly awaiting their chance to purchase the intriguing sneakers.

No word on when these joints are set to drop or for how much (we figure north of $200), but whenever they do we’re sure heads will scoop them up if for nothing else than to add it to their ever-growing Jordan collection.

Y’all feeling the new Air Jordan 35? Let us know in the comments below.

Jayson Tatum Poses With The New Air Jordan 35 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

