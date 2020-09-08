Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Announces Resignation

Today city officials accepted Chief Reneé Hall’s Resignation making her last day as the acting chief of police for the Dallas Police Department effective November 10.

Channel 5 reports Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax released a statement saying he accepted her resignation and informed Dallas City Council.

Hall was appointed September 2017 making her the first woman to lead the Dallas Police Department, and also the ninth-largest in the nation.

Halls’s resignation comes after frustration and criticism of the department’s response most to the racial injustice protests held in Dallas following George Floyd’s death.

In her letter, Hall expressed she had received a “number of inquiries about future career opportunities,” but could not disclose her next move.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

