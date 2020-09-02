Actress Letitia Wright Shares Touching Spoken Word Poem Honoring Chadwick Boseman

Radio One Exclusives
| 09.02.20
Dismiss
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-BLACKPANTHER

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Actress and fellow Black Panther castmate, Letitia Wright is finally speaking on the death of friend Chadwick Boseman.

In the 5 and a half minute long video, posted to social media, Letitia delivers a very touching and emotional tribute to her fallen castmate. 

View this post on Instagram

🕊🕊🕊

A post shared by letitiawright (@letitiawright) on

 

Boseman, 43,  passed away after a 4 year battle with colon cancer.

RIP

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked, Ever

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Celebrities React To The Passing of Chadwick Boseman

25 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Celebrities React To The Passing of Chadwick Boseman

[caption id="attachment_3936877" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Howard University / Howard University[/caption] [anvplayer video="4957609"] Chadwick Boseman, the talented actor who starred in films such as Black Panther, 42, and Get On Up, has passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 42. Over his years in the spotlight, he has gained respect from people all over the world. When the news broke of his death, many celebrities took to social media to give their condolences. REALTED: Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At 42 RELATED: Wakanda No More? Chadwick Boseman May Not Return To Black Panther (published before his death) REALTED: This Video Of A Much Skinner Chadwick Boseman Has Black Twitter Concerned AF (published before his death)  

Actress Letitia Wright Shares Touching Spoken Word Poem Honoring Chadwick Boseman  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close