Tekashi 6ix9ine and his team are well aware of his online trolling abilities, which always garner him headlines. Except a few rappers spoke out over the weekend and said that they were offered millions of dollars from 69’s team to engage in a public beef with the NYC rapper. Lil Durk hopped on social media and posted a video exposing the situation, even though later on Tekashi said it wasn’t true… As he prepares to release his next album, we’re sure this isn’t the last PR stunt we will see.

Speaking of trolling, Headkrack reveals why Rick Ross was on social media this weekend seemingly calling out a G-Unit member, and this time it wasn’t 50 Cent. Lastly, according to multiple outlets, after being shelved by HBO for years, the Jay-Z and Will Smith-executive produced Emmett Till will finally be seen.

According to Deadline, the story has been picked up by ABC as part of the civil rights anthology series Women of the Movement and will be told from the perspective of Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Catch Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot every morning on The Morning Hustle!

SEE ALSO: Report: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Passed Away At 78

SEE ALSO: Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Jay-Z & Will Smith to Executive Produce New ABC Series & Is Tekashi 6ix9ine Paying For Beef? [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com