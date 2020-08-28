Tiwa Savage Joins The KYS Culture Bash To Talk Her New Album “Celia!”, Beyoncé Collaboration And More!

RICKY PLATINUM & DJ TRINI talk with TIWA SAVAGE

Tiwa Savage joins the KYS Culture Bash with Ricky Platinum and DJ Trini to talk about her new album “Celia!” and more! We find out how Tiwa Savage scored a collaboration with Queen B herself, Beyoncé. She also shares her journey from starting off as a backup singer for Mary J. Blige, George Michael, and explains how she made her transition in becoming the Star she is now! See the full interview below and tune into the Culture Bash Show every Sunday from 7-9 pm on 93.9 WKYS!

