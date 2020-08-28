The 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 “RESET” A Back to School Virtual Town Hall August 30th!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 “RESET”

A Back to School Virtual Town Hall

Texas State Senator Royce West, Crowley ISD Superintendent and National Alliance of Black

School Educators (NABSE) President Dr. Michael McFarland, Vice President of the DeSoto School

Board Deandrea Fleming, Big Thought CEO Byron Sanders, Simply Soap and Water DJ Eddie F and

DISD Trustee Board President Justin Henry will join 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5’s Community

Affairs Director and On-Air Personality Jamie “Jazze Radio-Chica” Maxie on

Sunday, August 30th at 6pm via 97.9 The Beat’s FaceBook Live in an effort

to get REAL answers on returning to school during COVID-19.

(Dallas, Texas) – August 24th, 2020 – Urban One Dallas sister stations 97.9 The Beat (KBFB-FM) and Majic

94.5 (KZMJ-FM) will hit the “RESET” button on Sunday, August 30th, 2020 at 6pm for a Facebook Live

Virtual Town Hall via 97.9 The Beat Facebook’s page to discuss returning to school during the COVID-19

pandemic and the expectations for the upcoming academic school year.

Sunday’s panelists will include several experienced and influential people in the education arena. Senator

Royce West, representing the 23rd Senatorial District for the Texas State Senate since 1992, is also the Vice

Chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee and is a member of Senate committees on Adminstration,

Education and Finance. Dr. Michael McFarland, Crowley ISD Superintendent is also the President of the

National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE), the nation’s premiere non-profit organization

devoted to furthering the academic success for the nation’s children, particularly children of African

descent. Deandrea Fleming, School Board Trustee, Place 6 for the DeSoto ISD has also been a Regional Vice

President for the Texas Caucus of the Black School Board Members, a non-profit organization that speaks

on behalf of quality education for African Americans in the state of Texas.

Byron Sanders, the CEO of Big Thought, an impact non-profit that closes the opportunity gap by equipping

all youth in marginalized communities with the skills and tools they need to create a better world, is a

committed advocate for education, economic development and creating equitable communities throughout

Dallas, Texas. Justin Henry is a member of the DISD school board, representing District 9 in Texas since

2018. DJ Eddie F, from Simply Soap and Water will discuss the importance of hygiene and offer important

tips on keeping kids safe as they return to school.

Tami Honesty, Vice President/General Manager of Urban One Dallas expressed, “As we continue to fight

through the challenges that this pandemic has created, our stations realize how important it is to continue our

town hall series to educate our DFW community. Education is a top priority for all of our families and we

want to bring you a meaningful conversation. Please join us.”

In conjunction with the Back to School Town Hall, 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 are also collaborating with

community leaders on a “Get Connected” initiative and will host a “RADIOTHON” on September 3rd in an

effort to collect critical data from families in order to better allocate supportive resources.

