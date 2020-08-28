CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Drake Caught At Court On Camera

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

The God’s Plan rapper is currently surfing the internet caught on camera at the court. However this court has a rim & net connected to it. Press play to see Drake’s skill level when it comes to power in the paint.  Should he perhaps follow J Cole’s lead for NBA time in the league? Decide and and lets collide vibes via phone 844-787-1979. What position and team could you imagine Drake on.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Caught On The Court , Drake , NBA

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close