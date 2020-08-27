CLOSE
Watch: Rihanna Clowns A$AP Rocky’s Fashion

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

It seems like its been forever that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been romantically linked together. She was said to be getting cozy with A$AP after her last breakup, but not much came out of that. Now, they’re back at it again, doing a joint interview for GQ, where the rapper answered eighteen questions from the one and only Rihanna.

In a video Rihanna and A$AP Rocky chopped it up with some quick conversation, which included RiRi clowning Rocky.

Asking him about his first-ever red carpet look, which was a black-on-black ensemble featuring an Hermes belt, Rihanna proceeded to obliterate his choice of attire for the event.

“Oh my god,” said Rihanna as she took a look at the outfit, clearly not feeling it. “You don’t have to point out Hermes and Raf, this is you!? Stop trying to make it sound dope! This is you? You could have used some Fenty Skin back then.”

Watch the fun interview between the two below!

