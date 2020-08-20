Trump MELTS DOWN On Twitter After Obama Absolutely Owns Him At The DNC

By now it’s no secret how Donald Trump operates: He consumes some form of media (typically Fox News) and subsequently positions his fingers to fire off a tweet. The only question is what type of tweet it will be.

But whenever the topic turns to Barack Obama‘s presidential superiority (and, inevitably, it does), there is never any question of how Trump will react. The president’s incurable case of Obama envy ALWAYS gets the best of him. ALWAYS, as in he always tweets in all-capital letters in an unfortunate effort to get some attention.

You know, the same kind of “attention” that Obama clowned Trump about while delivering his keynote address at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Wednesday night. Obama absolutely owned Trump in a DNC speech that called out the president’s ability to be, well, the president; on the most basic of levels, at that.

Emphasizing “the stakes in this election,” Obama said he never expected his policies to be continued under a Trump administration.

“I did hope,” Obama said, however, “for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. That he might come to feel the weight of the office. And discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did.”

Obama was just getting warmed up:

“For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” he added.

But wait, there’s more.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama accurately stated. “And the consequences of that failure are severe: 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

Facts.

As the saying goes, the truth hurts. But when it comes to Trump, who has lied more than 20,000 times since his election, the truth cuts deep into his precious ego to the point he’s compelled to reach for his iPhone and bang out a series of angry tweets filled with lies that are composed of all capital letters.

Probably watching Obama’s presidential presence with jealousy, Trump resorted to pushing his unproven, so-called Obamagate conspiracy theory that he was “SPIED ON” and Obama “GOT CAUGHT!”

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Nevermind the fact that Obama was simply following traditional political protocol by announcing his support according to a pre-established schedule. Or, as Time put it, “Presidents hold off on endorsing a candidate in an effort to stay above the day-to-day politics of the primaries.”

Trump, though, has shown he has no historic appreciation for the presidency or its traditions. He has also shown that he has no problem with criminalizing Black people. Here, he kills two birds with one stone by nailing both to pathetic perfection.

Next, perhaps realizing that blatant Obamagate lie had already been debunked too many times over, Trump dug deeper into his already very big pockets of conspiracy theories. This time he tried to disingenuously suggest that Obama was reluctant to endorse Biden. Trump threw in some name-calling for good measure and injected another social media strategy: using open-ended questions in his tweets. With all-caps, natch.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Then, seemingly feeling some Twitter momentum from his legion of Russian bots retweeting him, he continued with the question-tweeting and went to his bread and butter: Racism. Again, all caps.

BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

He then pivoted to his retweet game and shared a couple of anti-Obama tweets from Trump loyalist (who’s on the verge of losing his job to a Black man) Sen. Lindsey Graham. All of this with a tweet that he pinned to the top of his timeline Wednesday night mocking Obama and “Crooked” Hillary Clinton.

Despite (or because) all of the above, Republicans are set next week to nominate him to seek re-election at a national convention that will include at least three suspected white supremacists with speaking roles.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic VP Nomination On Behalf Of Black Women Who Came Before Her

GOP Invites Suspected White Supremacists To Speak At RNC

Trump MELTS DOWN On Twitter After Obama Absolutely Owns Him At The DNC was originally published on newsone.com