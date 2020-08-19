Dave East Talks Karma 3, Virtual Learning With Daughter Kairi & Why He Won’t Eat Edibles Ever Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dave East checked in from his house on video conference on The Morning Hustle this morning (August 19th) to discuss his recently released project Karma 3. The project features MCs like Benny the Butcher, Young Dolph, and A Boogie with da Hoodie, just to name a few.

He breaks down the album after the release, and goes into details some standout tracks like “Handsome”, “That’s what my uncles and them used to say.” This is the third installment in the Karma series, but unlike the previous two, this one is an album. He also has a bust out feature in the song “Know How I Feel” which features the queen Mary J. Blige.

Besides the music, we get into topics such as how he’s adjusting as an artist without the ability to tour, and what it’s been like to be at home teaching his daughter as she’s doing virtual learning. “I’m the best teacher she can have, I’m her father.” We also touch on giving back to his community, slap boxing, and plenty more!

Around the 8:50 mark, we ask if he’s ever considered going back into the basketball world, since J. Cole was just offered a tryout with the Detroit Pistons. We veer off into a hilarious story about how one time Dave was eating his favorite candy, except this time it wasn’t the type of candy you buy from the store. This story is something we can all relate to or know someone that this happened too.

Karma 3 is another solid body of hip-hop from the Harlem MC. Watch our full interview above, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and go stream his new project now!

